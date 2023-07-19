Back to top

Compared to Estimates, First Community (FCCO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, First Community (FCCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $15.19 million, up 8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.68 million, representing a surprise of +3.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Community performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 71.52% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 71.91%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.03%.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0% versus 0.06% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total earning assets (Average Balance): $1.62 billion compared to the $1.58 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $12.14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.99 million.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $3.05 million versus $2.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking income: $0.37 million compared to the $0.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions: $1.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.12 million.
  • Deposit service charges: $0.22 million compared to the $0.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other non-interest (loss) income: $1.15 million versus $1.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of First Community have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

