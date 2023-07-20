Back to top

Discover (DFS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Discover (DFS - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.88 billion, up 20.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.54, compared to $3.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.87 billion, representing a surprise of +0.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Discover performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans: 3.22% versus 3.4% estimated by 15 analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin: 11.06% versus the 15-analyst average estimate of 11.23%.
  • Operating Efficiency Ratio: 36.2% versus 36.35% estimated by 13 analysts on average.
  • Credit Card Volume - Discover Card Sales: $55.23 billion versus $57.60 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $701 million versus $674.08 million estimated by 17 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.2% change.
  • Net Interest Income: $3.18 billion versus $3.20 billion estimated by 17 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.7% change.
  • Discount and interchange revenue: $370 million compared to the $382.82 million average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.
  • Protection Products Revenue: $44 million versus $45.73 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
  • Loan fee income: $186 million compared to the $168.37 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31% year over year.
  • Transaction processing revenue: $72 million versus $67.17 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change.
  • Transactions Processed on Networks- Total: $2.70 billion versus $2.62 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change.
  • Network Volume- PULSE Network: $69.01 billion compared to the $66.94 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.
Shares of Discover have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

