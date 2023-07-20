Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 20, 2023

  • M&T Bank Corp.’s ((MTB - Free Report) ) shares surged 2.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $5.12, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.11.
  • Elevance Health Inc.’s ((ELV - Free Report) ) shares climbed 4.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $9.04, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.82.
  • Shares of Baker Hughes Co. ((BKR - Free Report) ) rose 0.5% after reporting second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.39, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.32.
  • Shares of Northern Trust Corp. ((NTRS - Free Report) ) soared 13.4% after posting second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.79, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63.

