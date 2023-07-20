Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Manpower (MAN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) reported $4.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.3%. EPS of $1.58 for the same period compares to $2.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.89 billion, representing a surprise of -0.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.61.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Manpower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues from Services- Americas- Other Americas: $362 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $352.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.
  • Revenues from Services- Southern Europe: $2.23 billion versus $2.17 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.
  • Revenues from Services- Americas- United States: $736.70 million compared to the $797.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.5% year over year.
  • Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- France: $1.28 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
  • Revenues from Services- Northern Europe: $952.50 million compared to the $959.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.3% year over year.
  • Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Other Southern Europe: $490.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $484.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.
  • Revenues from Services- APME: $599.40 million versus $619.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.
  • Revenues from Services- Americas: $1.10 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13% change.
  • Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Italy: $457.80 million compared to the $462.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Manpower here>>>

Shares of Manpower have returned +14.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise