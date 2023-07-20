We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC - Free Report) reported $5.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $0.95 for the same period compares to $1.20 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.94 billion, representing a surprise of -0.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Truist Financial Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net interest margin: 2.91% versus 3% estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Average balance - Total earning assets: $506.08 billion compared to the $503.09 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Efficiency Ratio: 63.3% versus 60.92% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases: 0.54% versus 0.37% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Total Nonperforming assets: $1.58 billion versus $1.43 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Total nonaccrual loans and leases: $1.52 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion.
- Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 11.1% compared to the 10.84% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 8.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.63%.
- Total Capital Ratio: 13.2% versus 12.93% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total Noninterest Income: $2.29 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.30 billion.
- Net Interest Income: $3.68 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.71 billion.
- Net interest income (FTE): $3.68 billion compared to the $3.74 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Truist Financial Corporation have returned +13% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.