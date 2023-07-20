Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ABB (ABBNY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, ABB (ABBNY - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.16 billion, up 12.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.47 billion, representing a surprise of +9.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ABB performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Orders received: $8.67 billion versus $8.95 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Orders received - Electrification Products: $3.96 billion versus $4.06 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Orders received - Industrial / Process Automation: $1.67 billion versus $1.80 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Orders received - Robotics & Discrete Automation: $850 million compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Orders received - Motion: $2.14 billion compared to the $2.11 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Book-to-bill -Total: 1.06% compared to the 1.17% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Electrification Products: $3.74 billion versus $3.68 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.
  • Revenues- Robotics & Discrete Automation: $922 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $884.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26%.
  • Revenues- Motion: $1.98 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.8%.
  • Revenues- Industrial / Process Automation: $1.55 billion versus $1.51 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.
  • Operational EBITA- Electrification Products: $787 million compared to the $694.48 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operational EBITA- Industrial / Process Automation: $239 million versus $214.30 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for ABB here>>>

Shares of ABB have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ABB Ltd (ABBNY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise