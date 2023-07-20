We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Texas Capital (TCBI) Q2 Earnings
For the quarter ended June 2023, Texas Capital (TCBI - Free Report) reported revenue of $278 million, up 20% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.33, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $269.61 million, representing a surprise of +3.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +41.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Texas Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Efficiency Ratio: 65.3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 67.47%.
- Net interest margin: 3.29% versus 3.3% estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months: 0.23% compared to the 0.26% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average Balance - Total earning assets: $27.95 billion compared to the $28.66 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total non-performing assets: $81.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.68 million.
- Non-accrual loans held for investment: $81.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.68 million.
- Total Non-Interest Income: $46.01 million compared to the $35.52 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Net Interest Income: $231.99 million compared to the $234.11 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Net Interest Income (FTE): $232.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $232.46 million.
- Service charges on deposit accounts: $5.16 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.19 million.
- Other Non-Interest Income: $7.23 million versus $6.33 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Brokered loan fees: $2.42 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.28 million.
Shares of Texas Capital have returned +17.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.