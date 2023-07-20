Back to top

Home BancShares (HOMB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Home BancShares (HOMB - Free Report) reported revenue of $257.15 million, up 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $252.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Home BancShares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.28% compared to the 4.29% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 44% versus 45.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total non-performing loans: $60.50 million compared to the $70.98 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $19.58 billion compared to the $19.98 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total non-performing assets: $61.29 million versus $81.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average total loans: 0.11% compared to the 0.18% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $207.64 million compared to the $211.56 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $49.51 million versus $40.49 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $209.14 million compared to the $213.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Home BancShares have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

