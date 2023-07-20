For the quarter ended June 2023, CSX (
CSX (CSX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2023, CSX (CSX - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.7 billion, down 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.73 billion, representing a surprise of -0.85%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how CSX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Operating Ratio: 59.9% compared to the 59.18% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Revenue per unit - Intermodal: $719 versus $732.96 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Volume - Rail - Automotive: 103 thousand versus 92.14 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Volume - Rail - Merchandise - Minerals: 95 thousand compared to the 87.04 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue- Intermodal: $492 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $517.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.3%.
- Revenue- Coal: $637 million versus $654.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.
- Revenue- Total Merchandise- Chemicals: $642 million compared to the $643.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.
- Revenue- Total Merchandise- Automotive: $323 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $286.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.5%.
- Revenue- Total Merchandise- Metals and Equipment: $240 million compared to the $220.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Total Merchandise- Minerals: $191 million versus $178.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change.
- Revenue- Total Merchandise: $2.20 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
- Revenue- Total Merchandise- Fertilizers: $128 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $121.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
Shares of CSX have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.