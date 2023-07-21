We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Linde (LIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Linde (LIN - Free Report) closed at $381.60, marking a +1.84% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas supplier had gained 1.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Linde as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Linde to post earnings of $3.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.94%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.65 billion, up 2.33% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.88 per share and revenue of $34.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.94% and +2.45%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% lower. Linde is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Linde's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.06, so we one might conclude that Linde is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that LIN has a PEG ratio of 2.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Specialty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.
The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
