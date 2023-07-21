We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY - Free Report) closed at $16.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 23.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.74 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.16.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
