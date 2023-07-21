Knight-Swift (KNX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (
KNX Quick Quote KNX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.55 billion, down 20.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was -10.91%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Knight-Swift performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Adjusted Operating Ratio: 91.8% versus 89.48% estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Ratio - LTL: 85.1% versus 86.99% estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Ratio - Intermodal: 106.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 94.48%. Adjusted Operating Ratio - Logistics: 91.6% versus 88.14% estimated by four analysts on average. Operating Revenue- Truckload: $953.66 million compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.8% year over year. Operating revenue- LTL: $267.11 million compared to the $261.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year. Truckload and LTL fuel surcharge: $162.53 million versus $199.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue, excluding truckload and LTL fuel surcharge: $1.39 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.9% year over year. Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge- LTL Segment: $228.58 million versus $223.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating revenue- Intermodal: $104.33 million versus $109.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.5% change. Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge and intersegment transactions- Truckload Segment: $829.37 million versus $889.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.5% change. Operating Revenue- Logistics: $119.94 million compared to the $144.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -51.8% year over year.
Shares of Knight-Swift have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
