We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended June 2023, Comerica Incorporated (CMA - Free Report) reported revenue of $924 million, up 11.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.01, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $904.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89, the EPS surprise was +6.35%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Comerica Incorporated performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Comerica Incorporated here>>>
- Net interest margin: 2.93% compared to the 3.03% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Efficiency Ratio: 57.7% versus 58.99% estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Total earning assets-Average balance: $82.31 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $80.93 billion.
- Net credit-related (recoveries) charge-offs/Average total loans: -0.01% compared to the 0.11% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Total nonperforming assets: $186 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $225.33 million.
- Tier 1 capital ratio: 10.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.75%.
- Total capital ratio: 12.79% versus 12.68% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total nonperforming loans: $186 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $225.50 million.
- Total noninterest income: $303 million compared to the $287.13 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Net interest income: $621 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $617.59 million.
- Service charges on deposit accounts: $47 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $46.09 million.
- Commercial lending fees: $18 million compared to the $19.21 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Comerica Incorporated have returned +29.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.