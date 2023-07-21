Compared to Estimates, Schlumberger (SLB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Schlumberger (
SLB Quick Quote SLB - Free Report) reported $8.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.6%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.23 billion, representing a surprise of -1.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Schlumberger performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- North America: $1.75 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change. Revenue- Middle East and Asia: $2.64 billion compared to the $2.78 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.9% year over year. Revenue- Europe/CIS/Africa: $2.03 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.1%. Revenue- Latin America: $1.62 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.2% year over year. Revenue- Digital & Integration: $947 million versus $997.19 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change. Revenue- Reservoir Performance: $1.64 billion versus $1.68 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.3% change. Revenue- Eliminations & other: -$166 million compared to the -$127.05 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +76.6% year over year. Revenue- Production Systems: $2.31 billion compared to the $2.31 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.2% year over year. Revenue- Well Construction: $3.36 billion versus $3.42 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.2% change. Income Before Taxes- Digital & Integration: $322 million versus $330.60 million estimated by four analysts on average. Income Before Taxes- Reservoir Performance: $306 million versus $299.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Income Before Taxes- Eliminations & other: -$56 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$36.76 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Schlumberger here>>>
Shares of Schlumberger have returned +22.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
