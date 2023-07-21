Back to top

Interpublic (IPG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Interpublic Group (IPG - Free Report) reported $2.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2%. EPS of $0.74 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was +23.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Interpublic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Other: $139.60 million compared to the $141.03 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International: $796.70 million versus $814.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- Domestic (US): $1.53 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Asia Pacific: $177.30 million versus $191.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Continental Europe: $192.50 million versus $198.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- United Kingdom: $184.90 million compared to the $189.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Latin America: $102.40 million compared to the $107.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Interpublic here>>>

Shares of Interpublic have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

