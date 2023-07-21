We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) closed at $16.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.37%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 44.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, up 95.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $83.2 million, up 233.87% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $413.7 million, which would represent changes of +102.19% and +251.35%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 85.33% lower. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 465.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.76, so we one might conclude that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
