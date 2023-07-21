We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT - Free Report) closed at $8.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.85% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 14.66% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $151.17 million, up 39.6% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.48 per share and revenue of $691.02 million, which would represent changes of +31.43% and +47.62%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
