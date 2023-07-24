Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Bank of Hawaii (BOH - Free Report) reported revenue of $167.6 million, down 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.12, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170.52 million, representing a surprise of -1.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.11.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bank of Hawaii performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.07% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 61.36%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $22.50 billion versus $22.36 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.22% versus 2.32% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.04% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.07%.
  • Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases: $10.44 million versus $12.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Performing Assets: $11.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.03 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $124.80 million compared to the $129.70 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Annuity and Insurance: $1.04 million versus $1.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Bank-Owned Life Insurance: $2.88 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.62 million.
  • Trust and Asset Management: $11.22 million compared to the $10.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Mortgage Banking: $1.18 million compared to the $0.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $124.35 million compared to the $129.25 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bank of Hawaii here>>>

Shares of Bank of Hawaii have returned +30.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise