Image: Bigstock

Bank of Marin (BMRC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Bank of Marin (BMRC - Free Report) reported $26.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.8%. EPS of $0.28 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.1 million, representing a surprise of -7.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -37.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bank of Marin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (FTE): 2.45% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.67%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 76.91% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 64.13%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $3.93 billion compared to the $3.95 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-performing loans: $2.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.72 million.
  • Total non-interest income: $2.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.62 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $24.36 million compared to the $26.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income: $24.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.70 million.
Shares of Bank of Marin have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

