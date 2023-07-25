See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2023, Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE - Free Report) reported revenue of $713.9 million, up 10.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.24, compared to $2.11 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $699.19 million, representing a surprise of +2.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.20.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Alexandria Real Estate Equities performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Alexandria Real Estate Equities here>>>
- Revenues- Other income: $9.56 million versus $7.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenues- Rental: $704.34 million versus $692.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.51 compared to the $0.68 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities have returned +13% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.