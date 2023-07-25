Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Agilysys (AGYS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Agilysys (AGYS - Free Report) reported $56.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11, the EPS surprise was +63.64%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Agilysys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Products: $12.78 million versus $12.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change.
  • Net revenue- Subscription and maintenance: $32.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%.
  • Net revenue- Professional services: $11.15 million versus $10.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.7% change.
Shares of Agilysys have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

