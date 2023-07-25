Hexcel (HXL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Hexcel (
For the quarter ended June 2023, Hexcel (HXL - Free Report) reported revenue of $454.3 million, up 15.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $444.58 million, representing a surprise of +2.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Hexcel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net sales- Composite Materials: $378.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $365.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19%.
- Net sales- Engineered products: $75.80 million versus $80.73 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.
- Net Sales- Space & Defense: $137.50 million versus $135.62 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.9% change.
- Net Sales- Industrial: $52.50 million compared to the $46.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.
- Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Total: $264.30 million versus $259.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change.
- Net Sales- Space & Defense- Engineered Products: $39.60 million versus $39.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
- Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Engineered Products: $35.40 million compared to the $38.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.
- Net Sales- Industrial- Composite Materials: $51.70 million compared to the $43.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.
- Net Sales- Space & Defense- Composite Materials: $97.90 million versus $101.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.5% change.
- Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Composite Materials: $228.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $219.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.2%.
- Net Sales- Industrial- Engineered Products: $0.80 million compared to the $1.08 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.5% year over year.
- Operating income- Composite Materials: $64.20 million versus $57.37 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Hexcel have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.