Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN - Free Report) reported $178.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.3%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $173.1 million, representing a surprise of +2.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nextgen Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Software, hardware, and other non-recurring: $14.83 million versus $14.76 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
  • Revenues- Recurring: $163.37 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $159.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.9%.
  • Revenues- Recurring- Managed services: $34.76 million versus $33.86 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change.
  • Revenues- Software, hardware, and other non-recurring- Software license and hardware: $4.97 million versus $6.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.8% change.
  • Revenues- Software, hardware, and other non-recurring- Other non-recurring services: $9.86 million compared to the $8.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Recurring- Support and maintenance: $38.51 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $39.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.
  • Revenues- Recurring- Subscription services: $52.50 million compared to the $53.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Recurring- Transactional and data services: $37.61 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $31.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.2%.
Shares of Nextgen Healthcare have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

