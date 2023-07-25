Back to top

Image: Bigstock

WSFS (WSFS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

WSFS Financial (WSFS - Free Report) reported $248.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. EPS of $1.16 for the same period compares to $1.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $240.81 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10, the EPS surprise was +5.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how WSFS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.11% versus 4.01% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 56.71% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 55.41%.
  • Net Interest Income: $181.84 million versus $175.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $66.87 million versus $65.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking activities, net: $1.30 million versus $1.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for WSFS here>>>

Shares of WSFS have returned +18.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise