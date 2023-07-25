Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About F5 (FFIV) Q3 Earnings

F5 Networks (FFIV - Free Report) reported $702.64 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of $3.21 for the same period compares to $2.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $697.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.86, the EPS surprise was +12.24%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how F5 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Services: $374.47 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $365.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
  • Revenues- Products: $328.18 million versus $333.35 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.
  • Net product revenues- Software Revenue: $174 million versus $137.47 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net product revenues- Systems Revenue: $155 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $192.27 million.
Shares of F5 have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

