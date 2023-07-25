Back to top

Compared to Estimates, GE (GE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

General Electric (GE - Free Report) reported $15.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.9%. EPS of $0.68 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.09 billion, representing a surprise of +5.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +47.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how GE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Aerospace: $7.86 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $7.44 billion.
  • Revenues- Power: $4.15 billion compared to the $4.17 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Renewable Energy: $3.85 billion versus $3.24 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Segment profit (loss)- Aerospace: $1.48 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Segment profit (loss)- Renewable Energy: -$359 million versus -$421.58 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Segment profit (loss)- Power: $377 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $303.72 million.
Shares of GE have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

