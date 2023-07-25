Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Kimberly-Clark (KMB - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.13 billion, up 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.65, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.11 billion, representing a surprise of +0.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kimberly-Clark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Personal Care - Volume impact - YoY change: -3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -5.61%.
  • K-C Professional - Organic Sales Growth - YoY change: 13% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.14%.
  • Consumer Tissue - Organic Sales Growth - YoY change: 4% versus 2.35% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Personal Care - Organic Sales Growth - YoY change: 4% compared to the 1.11% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Organic Sales Growth - YoY change: 5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.42%.
  • Personal Care - Net price impact - YoY change: 6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.8%.
  • Personal Care - Mix impact - YoY change: 1% compared to the 0.92% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Personal Care - Currency impact - YoY change: -5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -2.89%.
  • Net Sales- Personal Care: $2.69 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
  • Net Sales- K-C Professional: $887 million compared to the $840 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Corporate & Other: $13 million versus $11.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Consumer Tissue: $1.55 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
Shares of Kimberly-Clark have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

