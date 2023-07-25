Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Peoples Bancorp (PEBO - Free Report) reported revenue of $106.31 million, up 30.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.83, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101.3 million, representing a surprise of +4.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Peoples Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 62.71% versus 59.41% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.54% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.42%.
  • Total earning assets (Average Balances): $7.44 billion versus $7.51 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mortgage Banking Income: $0.19 million compared to the $0.38 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-interest income: $21.02 million versus $21.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Electronic banking income: $6.47 million versus $5.14 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Bank owned life insurance: $0.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.71 million.
  • Insurance income: $4 million versus $4.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Deposit account service charges: $4.15 million versus $3.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $85.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $82.46 million.
  • Trust and investment income: $4.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.52 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Peoples Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Peoples Bancorp have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

