Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 25, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Domino's Pizza, Inc.’s ((DPZ - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.1% after the company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $3.08,beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 per share
  • Mattel, Inc.'s ((MAT - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.8% after Barbie became the top-grossing domestic movie on debut.
  • FedEx Corporation’s ((FDX - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 0.4% following an announcement from FedEx pilots that they have rejected a tentative contract agreement with the company.
  • Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ((AMC - Free Report) ) surged 33% after a judge halted the theater chain's stock conversion plan.
     

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) - free report >>

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) - free report >>

FedEx Corporation (FDX) - free report >>

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary restaurants transportation