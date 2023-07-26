Back to top

Image: Bigstock

HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

HarborOne Bancorp (HONE - Free Report) reported $44.76 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.7%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.11 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16, the EPS surprise was +6.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HarborOne Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 70.45% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 72.97%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.43% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.52%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $12.66 million versus $9.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $32.10 million compared to the $32.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of HarborOne Bancorp have returned +16.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

