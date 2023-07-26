Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Texas Instruments (TXN - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.53 billion, down 13.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.87, compared to $2.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.76, the EPS surprise was +6.25%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Texas Instruments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other: $359 million compared to the $260.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10% year over year.
  • Revenue- Embedded Processing: $894 million versus $815.48 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.
  • Revenue- Analog: $3.28 billion compared to the $3.27 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.9% year over year.
  • Operating Profit- Embedded Processing: $318 million compared to the $260.98 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Analog: $1.46 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion.
Shares of Texas Instruments have returned +9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

