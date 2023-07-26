Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Robert Half (RHI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Robert Half (RHI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.64 billion, down 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.00, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 billion, representing a surprise of -2.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Robert Half performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Service Revenue- Permanent placement talent solutions: $149.25 million versus $159.79 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Service Revenue- Protiviti: $490.84 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $506.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.
  • Service Revenue- Administrative and customer support: $211.02 million versus $207.92 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Service Revenue- Total contract talent solutions: $999.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.3%.
  • Service Revenue- Technology: $181.78 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $189.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.7%.
  • Service Revenue- Finance & Accounting: $721.39 million compared to the $747.86 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Service Revenue- Elimination of intersegment: -$114.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$125.21 million.
  • Gross margin- Temporary and consultant staffing (Contract talent solutions): $398.64 million compared to the $402.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross margin- Protiviti: $112.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $124.75 million.
  • Gross Margin- Permanent placement talent solutions: $148.98 million versus $161.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Robert Half have returned +11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

