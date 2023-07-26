Back to top

Image: Bigstock

FVCBankcorp (FVCB) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, FVCBankcorp (FVCB - Free Report) reported revenue of $15.28 million, down 12.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.23, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.01 million, representing a surprise of +1.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how FVCBankcorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.68%.
  • Efficiency ratio: 60.23% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 60.94%.
  • Net Interest Income: $14.39 million compared to the $14.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for FVCBankcorp here>>>

Shares of FVCBankcorp have returned +11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fvcbankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise