Company News for Jul 26, 2023

  • RTX Corporation's ((RTX - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 10.2% after the company announced that several of its Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, used in Airbus A320neo jets, will need quicker removals and inspections.
     
  • Shares of 3M Company ((MMM - Free Report) ) jumped 5.3% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $2.17per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 per share.
     
  • United Parcel Service, Inc.’s ((UPS - Free Report) ) shares fell 1.9% following news that the company reached a tentative deal with the Teamsters union to successfully avoid a strike.
     
  • Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. ((SPOT - Free Report) ) shares fell 14.3% after the company reported second-quarter revenues of 3.46 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus of 3.54 billion.

