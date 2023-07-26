Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Union Pacific (UNP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Union Pacific (UNP - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.96 billion, down 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.57, compared to $2.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.75, the EPS surprise was -6.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Union Pacific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Ratio: 63% compared to the 59.72% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average revenue per car - Premium: $1,794 versus $1,860.32 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue Ton-Miles - Industrial Products: 32055 million compared to the 34272.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average revenue per car - Industrial Products: $3,646 versus $3,638.84 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Freight Revenues- Premium: $1.73 billion versus $1.87 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.9% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Other revenues: $394 million compared to the $400.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.7% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Freight revenues: $5.57 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.
  • Freight Revenues- Industrial Products: $2.09 billion versus $2.07 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.
  • Freight Revenues- Bulk: $1.76 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%.
  • Freight Revenues- Fertilizer: $183 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $191.80 million.
  • Freight Revenues- Industrial chemicals & plastics: $545 million compared to the $540.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Freight Revenues- Food & refrigerated: $255 million compared to the $283.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Union Pacific here>>>

Shares of Union Pacific have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise