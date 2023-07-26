Back to top

Boeing (BA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Boeing (BA - Free Report) reported revenue of $19.75 billion, up 18.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.82, compared to -$0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.46 billion, representing a surprise of +7.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.99.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Boeing performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Deliveries - Total: 136 compared to the 115.63 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 737: 103 versus 82.6 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 787: 20 versus 18 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 777: 5 versus 7.05 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 767: 8 versus 6.65 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total revenues- Commercial Airplanes: $8.84 billion compared to the $6.79 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.2% year over year.
  • Total revenues- Defense, Space & Security: $6.17 billion versus $6.02 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
  • Total revenues- Global Services: $4.75 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.
  • Total revenues- Unallocated items, eliminations and other: -$2 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $262.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -97.5%.
  • Earnings/(loss) from operations- Global Services: $856 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $753.71 million.
  • Earnings/(loss) from operations- Commercial Airplanes: -$383 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$349.90 million.
  • Earnings/(loss) from operations- Unallocated items, eliminations and other: -$336 million versus -$436 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Boeing here>>>

Shares of Boeing have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

