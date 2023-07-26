We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
EQT Corporation (EQT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
EQT Corporation (EQT - Free Report) reported $993.08 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 38.4%. EPS of -$0.17 for the same period compares to $0.83 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $964.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.27, the EPS surprise was +37.04%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how EQT Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average Sales Price - Crude oil: $49.71 versus $59.90 estimated by 13 analysts on average.
- Sales Volume - Total: 449658 MMcfe versus 479284 MMcfe estimated by 12 analysts on average.
- Natural Gas Sales Volumes: 449658 MMcf versus 455895.4 MMcf estimated by 11 analysts on average.
- Crude Oil Sales Volumes: 293 MBBL versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 375.06 MBBL.
- Average natural gas price, including cash settled derivatives: $2.03 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.15.
- Average sales price - Natural gas: $2.2 per thousand cubic feet versus $2.13 per thousand cubic feet estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Average Sales price - NGL: $30.07 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $34.64.
- Ethane Sales Volume: 1291 MBBL compared to the 1511.86 MBBL average estimate based on four analysts.
- NGL sales Volumes (NGL and Ethane): 3237 MBBL versus 2180.39 MBBL estimated by four analysts on average.
- Operating revenues- Sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil: $848.33 million compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -74.8% year over year.
- Operating revenues- Net marketing services and other: $6.04 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $5.74 million.
- Operating revenues- Gain (loss) on derivatives: $164.39 million compared to the $265.66 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of EQT Corporation have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.