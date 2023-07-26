Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Alkermes (ALKS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Alkermes (ALKS - Free Report) reported $617.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 123.5%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $572.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was +14.58%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alkermes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales, net: $231.48 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $228.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.3%.
  • Revenues- Research and development revenue: $0.01 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -93.4%.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing and Royalty revenues: $385.91 million versus $339.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +352.3% change.
  • Revenues- Key Commercial Product Revenues- LYBALVI: $47 million compared to the $46.14 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Key Commercial Product Revenues- ARISTADA: $82.40 million compared to the $83.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Key Commercial Product Revenues- VUMERITY: $32.30 million versus $34.47 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Key Commercial Product Revenues- VIVITROL: $102.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $101.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Alkermes here>>>

Shares of Alkermes have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

