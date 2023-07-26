Back to top

Taylor Morrison (TMHC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC - Free Report) reported $2.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $2.12 for the same period compares to $2.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 billion, representing a surprise of +22.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.66.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Taylor Morrison performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales orders: 3023 compared to the 2922.7 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Backlog units at end of period: 6165 versus 6514.7 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average sales price of homes closed: $639 thousand versus $633.3 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Homes Closed: 3125 compared to the 2675 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Financial services revenue: $41.91 million compared to the $32.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Home closings: $2 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.
  • Revenue- Amenity and other revenue: $9.28 million versus $7.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -76.7% change.
Shares of Taylor Morrison have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

