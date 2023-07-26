Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL - Free Report) reported revenue of $949 million, up 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.33, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $951.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34, the EPS surprise was -0.75%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Travel + Leisure Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Vacation Ownership: $768 million compared to the $768.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Travel and Membership: $179 million versus $183.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Travel and Membership: $62 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $57.50 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Vacation Ownership: $187 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $192.50 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$13 million compared to the -$18.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Travel + Leisure Co. here>>>

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise