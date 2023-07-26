Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Amphenol (APH) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Amphenol (APH - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.05 billion, down 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.72, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67, the EPS surprise was +7.46%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amphenol performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Harsh Environment Solutions: $888.90 million compared to the $785.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales- Interconnect and Sensor Systems: $1 billion versus $941.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Communications Solutions: $1.16 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.20 billion.
  • Operating income- Interconnect and Sensor Systems: $185.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $176.08 million.
  • Operating income- Communications Solutions: $238.50 million compared to the $254.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating income- Harsh Environment Solutions: $240.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $205.63 million.
Shares of Amphenol have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

