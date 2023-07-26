We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Amphenol's (APH) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
Amphenol’s (APH - Free Report) second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 72 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.46%. The earnings figure decreased 4% year over year.
Net sales decreased 3% year over year to $3.054 billion but beat the consensus mark by 4.34%. Organically, net sales decreased 4%.
The top line suffered from lower revenues across IT datacom, mobile networks and mobile devices end markets.
Quarterly Details
Harsh Environment Solutions’ (27% of net sales) sales were $888.9 million, up 12% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
Communications Solutions’ (37.9% of net sales) sales were $1.16 billion, down 16% year over year.
Interconnect and Sensor Systems Solutions’ (33.4% of net sales) sales were $1 billion, up 4% year over year.
Gross margin, on a GAAP basis, expanded 50 basis points (bps) year over year to 32.5%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 70 bps on a year-over-year basis to 12%.
Adjusted operating margin contracted 40 bps on a year-over-year basis to 20.3%.
Balance Sheet
As of Jun 30, 2023, Amphenol had cash and cash equivalents worth $1.50 billion, unchanged sequentially.
Total debt was $4.32 billion as of Jun 30, 2023 compared with $4.56 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.
During the quarter, the company purchased 2 million shares for $154 million. It also paid dividends of $125 million.
Guidance
Amphenol expects third-quarter 2023 earnings between 72 cents and 74 cents per share, indicating a decline between 8% and 10% year over year. Revenues are anticipated between $3.040 billion and $3.1 billion.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Amphenol carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Shares of the company have returned 10.7% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 40.2%.
Tyler Technologies (TYL - Free Report) , Airbnb (ABNB - Free Report) and Fortinet (FTNT - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Tyler shares have gained 26.6% year to date. TYL is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 27.
Airbnb shares have gained 73.9% year to date. ABNB is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3.
Fortinet shares have gained 60.2% year to date. FTNT is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3.