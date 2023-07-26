Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Amphenol's (APH) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Amphenol’s (APH - Free Report) second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 72 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.46%. The earnings figure decreased 4% year over year.

Net sales decreased 3% year over year to $3.054 billion but beat the consensus mark by 4.34%. Organically, net sales decreased 4%.

The top line suffered from lower revenues across IT datacom, mobile networks and mobile devices end markets.

Quarterly Details

Harsh Environment Solutions’ (27% of net sales) sales were $888.9 million, up 12% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Communications Solutions’ (37.9% of net sales) sales were $1.16 billion, down 16% year over year.

Amphenol Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Interconnect and Sensor Systems Solutions’ (33.4% of net sales) sales were $1 billion, up 4% year over year.

Gross margin, on a GAAP basis, expanded 50 basis points (bps) year over year to 32.5%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 70 bps on a year-over-year basis to 12%.

Adjusted operating margin contracted 40 bps on a year-over-year basis to 20.3%.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2023, Amphenol had cash and cash equivalents worth $1.50 billion, unchanged sequentially.

Total debt was $4.32 billion as of Jun 30, 2023 compared with $4.56 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.

During the quarter, the company purchased 2 million shares for $154 million. It also paid dividends of $125 million.

Guidance

Amphenol expects third-quarter 2023 earnings between 72 cents and 74 cents per share, indicating a decline between 8% and 10% year over year. Revenues are anticipated between $3.040 billion and $3.1 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Amphenol carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Shares of the company have returned 10.7% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 40.2%.

