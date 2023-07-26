Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Plexus (PLXS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Plexus (PLXS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.02 billion, up 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.32, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion, representing a surprise of -0.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Plexus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Market Sector- Industrial: $428 million versus $417.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Market Sector- Aerospace/Defense: $143 million compared to the $138.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Market Sector- Healthcare/Life Sciences: $451 million versus $466.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change.
Shares of Plexus have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

