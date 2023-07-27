Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Valmont (VMI) Q2 Earnings

Valmont Industries (VMI - Free Report) reported $1.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.9%. EPS of $4.37 for the same period compares to $3.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.10, the EPS surprise was +6.59%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Valmont performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Infrastructure: $770.60 million versus $788.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Agriculture: $279.93 million versus $370.89 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Intersegment sales: -$4.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$7.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -41.1%.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Infrastructure: $115.95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $101.72 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Corporate: -$31.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$29.72 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Agriculture: $49.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $58.81 million.
Shares of Valmont have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

