Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Globe Life (GL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Globe Life (GL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.37 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.61, compared to $2.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.57, the EPS surprise was +1.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Globe Life performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Net investment income: $261.24 million compared to the $263.03 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total premium: $1.11 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
  • Revenue- Life premium: $781.73 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $780.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
  • Revenue- Health premium: $329.19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $328.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.
  • Revenue- Other income (loss): -$0.09 million compared to the $0.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -128.4% year over year.
  • Insurance Underwriting Income- Life: $296.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $293.68 million.
  • Insurance Underwriting Income- Annuity: $2.18 million compared to the $2.39 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Insurance Underwriting Income- Health: $92.42 million compared to the $92.59 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Globe Life here>>>

Shares of Globe Life have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Globe Life Inc. (GL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise