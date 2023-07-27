Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Idex (IEX) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Idex (IEX - Free Report) reported revenue of $846.2 million, up 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.18, compared to $2.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $847.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.12, the EPS surprise was +2.83%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Idex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales - Organic impact - YoY change: 3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.75%.
  • Net sales- Fluid & Metering Technologies: $325.10 million versus $321.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.
  • Intersegment sales eliminations: -$3.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$1.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +220%.
  • Net sales- Fire & Safety / Diversified Products: $184.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $180.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
  • Net sales- Health & Science Technologies: $339.50 million compared to the $347.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.
  • Operating income (loss)- Corporate and Others: -$21.30 million versus -$20.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income (loss)- Fire & Safety / Diversified Products: $50.60 million compared to the $47.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income (loss)- Health & Science Technologies: $67.50 million versus $85.10 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income (loss)- Fluid & Metering Technologies: $103.30 million versus $96.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Idex have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

