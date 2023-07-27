Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Q2 Earnings

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM - Free Report) reported $258.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.8%. EPS of $0.22 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $252 million, representing a surprise of +2.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Antero Midstream Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Daily Volumes - Low Pressure Gathering: 3304 MMcf/D compared to the 3059.77 MMcf/D average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Daily Volumes - Compression: 3251 MMcf/D versus 2909.04 MMcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Daily Volumes - High Pressure: 2922 MMcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2854.14 MMcf/D.
  • Average Daily Volumes - Fresh water delivery: 105 MBBL/D compared to the 105 MBBL/D average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Daily Volumes - Other fluid handling: 54 MBBL/D compared to the 50.8 MBBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Gathering and Processing: $201.80 million versus $188.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.4% change.
  • Revenues- Water Handling - Antero Resources: $64.61 million compared to the $62.96 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Gathering and Processing - Antero Resources: $211.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $193.65 million.
  • Revenues- Water Handling: $56.49 million compared to the $57.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Antero Midstream Corporation here>>>

Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

