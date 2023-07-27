We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Q2 Earnings
Antero Midstream Corporation (AM - Free Report) reported $258.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.8%. EPS of $0.22 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $252 million, representing a surprise of +2.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Antero Midstream Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average Daily Volumes - Low Pressure Gathering: 3304 MMcf/D compared to the 3059.77 MMcf/D average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average Daily Volumes - Compression: 3251 MMcf/D versus 2909.04 MMcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average Daily Volumes - High Pressure: 2922 MMcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2854.14 MMcf/D.
- Average Daily Volumes - Fresh water delivery: 105 MBBL/D compared to the 105 MBBL/D average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average Daily Volumes - Other fluid handling: 54 MBBL/D compared to the 50.8 MBBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Gathering and Processing: $201.80 million versus $188.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.4% change.
- Revenues- Water Handling - Antero Resources: $64.61 million compared to the $62.96 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Gathering and Processing - Antero Resources: $211.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $193.65 million.
- Revenues- Water Handling: $56.49 million compared to the $57.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.