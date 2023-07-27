Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Western Union (WU) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Western Union (WU - Free Report) reported $1.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion, representing a surprise of +11.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +34.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Western Union performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Consumer-to-Consumer - Transactions: 68.2 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 64.81 million.
  • Revenue- Consumer-to-Consumer: $1.07 billion versus $968.36 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $83.50 million versus $75.22 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.
  • Revenue- Business Solutions: $14.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -59.9%.
Shares of Western Union have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

