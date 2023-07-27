For the quarter ended June 2023, Landstar System (
Compared to Estimates, Landstar (LSTR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended June 2023, Landstar System (LSTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.37 billion, down 30.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.85, compared to $3.05 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion, representing a surprise of +2.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.80.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Landstar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Number of loads - Total: 573820 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 560051.6.
- Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors included in total truck transportation: 231360 compared to the 218045.3 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Number of loads - Truck Transportation: 557880 versus 543570.7 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Number of loads - Rail Intermodal: 7630 compared to the 8272.98 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Investment income: $2.48 million compared to the $1.11 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +323.9% year over year.
- Revenue- Other: $26.24 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $23.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
- Revenue: $1.37 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Rail Intermodal: $25.23 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $27.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -41.9%.
- Revenue- Truck Transportation: $1.25 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.6% change.
- Revenue- Ocean and air cargo carriers: $75.44 million versus $67.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -52.5% change.
- Revenue- Truck Transportation- Truckload - Van equipment: $703.04 million versus $729.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.5% change.
- Revenue- Truck Transportation- Truckload - Unsided/platform equipment: $394.77 million versus $356.71 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.8% change.
Shares of Landstar have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.