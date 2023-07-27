Back to top

Evertec (EVTC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Evertec (EVTC - Free Report) reported revenue of $167.08 million, up 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $164.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66, the EPS surprise was +7.58%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Evertec performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Payment processing- Puerto Rico & Caribbean: $50.80 million compared to the $48.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Payment processing- Latin America: $39.08 million versus $37.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.9% change.
  • Revenues- Other: -$21.01 million compared to the -$21.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Business solutions: $56.97 million compared to the $58.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Merchant acquiring, net: $41.25 million compared to the $40.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
Shares of Evertec have returned +15.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

